Family Of Suspect In Synagogue Attack ‘shocked’

A sign asks for time to grieve at the Chabad of Poway synagogue, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Poway, Calif. A man opened fire Saturday, April 27 inside the synagogue near San Diego, as worshippers celebrated the last day of a major Jewish holiday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(AP) – The family of the suspect in the California synagogue shooting says they’re “shocked and deeply” saddened by the deadly attack.

In a statement released through a San Diego law firm, the family of John T. Earnest says he and his five siblings was raised in “a family, a faith, and a community that all rejected hate.”

The attack Saturday at Chabad of Poway killed one woman and wounded three others, including the synagogue’s rabbi.  The family says it is a “terrifying mystery” what attracted their son to “such darkness.”

