Family Says Court Shooter Wanted To Die

This undated photo provided by Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas, shows Brian Isaack Clyde. Clyde, an Army veteran wearing a mask and carrying more than 150 rounds of ammunition for his high-powered rifle, opened fire outside a federal courthouse Monday, June 17, 2019, in downtown Dallas. Clyde was then shot dead in a shootout with federal officers. (Courtesy of Del Mar College via AP)

(AP) – The family of the 22-year-old man who opened fire on a Dallas courthouse say he had received mental health treatment and that they believe he wanted to be killed.

Brian Isaack Clyde’s father and stepmother told The Dallas Morning News that they hadn’t seen any warning signs but think he went to the Earle Cabell Federal Building so security would kill him.

Federal agents shot Clyde Monday after he opened fire while dressed in a black mask and heavy vest. He was carrying a high-powered rifle and more than 150 rounds of ammunition.

Paul Clyde said his son was a skilled gunman and did not intend to shoot anyone. His mother, Nubia Brede Solis, told the paper Clyde had been in a mental institution during his time in the Army.