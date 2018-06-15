Home NATIONAL Family Separations Cause A Rift Between GOP Leaders, WH
Family Separations Cause A Rift Between GOP Leaders, WH
Family Separations Cause A Rift Between GOP Leaders, WH

(AP) – Congressional Republicans have distanced themselves from the Trump administration’s policy of separating children from their parents at the southern border even as the White House cited the Bible in defending its “zero tolerance” approach to illegal border crossings.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said “it is very biblical to enforce the law.” Attorney General Jeff Sessions had earlier cited the Bible in his defense of the border policy that has resulted in hundreds of children being separated from their parents.
The comments came as House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans said they were not comfortable with family separations.

