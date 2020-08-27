Family: Soldier Believed Dead Was Happy Until Recently

(AP) – Police in Texas say a body found near Fort Hood is likely that of a soldier missing since last week. Temple police said late Tuesday that identification found with the body indicates the man may be missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes.

An aunt told The Associated Press that Fernandes has been happy in the Army up until a few months ago, when he reported to have been sexually assaulted by a superior. Fernandes is the third soldier from Fort Hood to go missing in the past year. Natalie Khawam is representing his family. She said the body was found hanging in a tree.