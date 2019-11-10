Family Wants Governor To Consider New Evidence

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bastrop, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bastrop, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

(AP) – The family of a Texas death row inmate whose conviction has come under new scrutiny say Republican Gov. Greg Abbott needs to grant a reprieve at a rally outside his mansion.

Rodney Reed is scheduled to die later this month for the 1996 killing of a 19-year-old woman in Central Texas. But celebrities such as Beyoncé, religious leaders and Republican lawmakers say Reed’s conviction deserves a second look.

Rodrick Reed, Rodney’s brother, told supporters outside Abbott’s mansion on Saturday that they’re asking the governor to consider new evidence in the case. Neither Abbott nor his office have commented on Reed’s case.

Abbott has overseen nearly 50 executions in Texas since becoming governor. He spared a condemned prisoner for the first time last year after the victims’ family asked for mercy.