Family Working To Return Body Of Fallen Soldier To Brownsville

Family members are making funeral and burial arrangements for the soldier from Brownsville killed in Afghanistan last weekend, and are working to bring his remains back to Brownsville for the services.

Private First Class Miguel Villalon and another soldier were killed when the vehicle they were in struck a roadside bomb in Kandahar province. The Defense Department says Villalon was conducting operations as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission at the time, and that it was the 21-year-old soldier’s first combat deployment.

The Pentagon lists Villalon’s home town as Aurora Illinois. But family members say he was born in Brownsville and attended local schools until he was 14 when he moved with his mother to suburban Chicago. There he joined the ROTC and enlisted in the Army in 2018. An older brother who lives in San Antonio tells the Brownsville Herald that Villalon was intent on joining the military from an early age.