Fan Fit For A Queen Gets Noticed In Heat Wave

(AP) – Talk about winning the product placement lottery. A photograph of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II greeting new Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday showed a tower-like fan standing out against the delicate gilt-edged décor at Buckingham Palace.

Eagle-eyed editors and style gurus on Thursday identified the distinctive machine helping the monarch to keep cool as a Dyson model that costs about 350 pounds ($436). The fan’s performance was discussed while people had fun repurposing the photo on social media.

Buckingham Palace is in the second year of a 10-year renovation after a Treasury report concluded the building’s infrastructure was in danger of a catastrophic failure.