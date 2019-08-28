Farias To Take Over Vacant Weslaco City Commission Seat

After two rounds of voting, Adrian Farias has emerged the winner of the District 4 seat on the Weslaco City Commission.

Farias defeated Guadalupe Garcia in last night’s runoff election, taking 57 percent of the vote. Farias jumped out to a nearly 100-vote lead in the early vote count. Garcia won the election day vote, but by only three votes. Farias had also finished on top in the special election July 16th, but without enough votes to avoid a runoff.

Farias will serve the approximately 2-1/2 years left in the term of Gerardo Tafolla. Tafolla resigned his commission seat in April after pleading guilty to his role in a massive political corruption scandal surrounding the rebuild of the Weslaco water treatment plant.

(Photo courtesy of the McAllen Monitor)