Home TEXAS Farm-rich Salinas Exemplifies California’s Housing Struggles
Farm-rich Salinas Exemplifies California’s Housing Struggles
TEXAS
0

Farm-rich Salinas Exemplifies California’s Housing Struggles

0
0
2000 (4)
now viewing

Farm-rich Salinas Exemplifies California’s Housing Struggles

5bc78014b9695.image
now playing

Food, Water, Ride: Guatemalans Aid Honduran Caravan Migrants

5bc849a0b2b2b.image
now playing

UK Prime Minister: Post-Brexit Transition Could Be Extended

920×920 (1)
now playing

After Canada Legalizes, Pot Industry Eyes Rest Of The World

nymv101-ap
now playing

Baby Born After Michael Starts Life In Walmart Parking Lot

WireAP_00e79df933d34277b63e82f8bb550a7a_12x5_992
now playing

Crimea Hunts Possible School Attack Accomplice

2000 (3)
now playing

Man Linked To Saudi Prince At Consulate When Writer Vanished

Ted Cruz And Donald Trump Attend Anti-Iran Deal Protest On Capitol Hill
now playing

Trump Endorses Cruz On Twitter Following Debate With O'Rourke

MEXICO
now playing

Mexico Says No Special Treatment For Caravan

HURRICANE MICHAEL MEXICO BEACH
now playing

Residents Return To Devastated Mexico Beach

CRIMEA SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Toll In Crimean School Shooting Rises To 19 Dead

(AP) – The city of Salinas exemplifies a housing crisis that’s plaguing California’s rural and urban areas alike.
Frustration over expensive housing is driving several measures on the ballot this November, including Proposition 10 allowing rent control to be expanded.
Salinas and six other California metro areas are among America’s top 10 least affordable places to live. That’s based on data from Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies that looks at residents’ incomes compared to housing costs.
Families in the Salinas region earn a median income of $69,000, while home prices sit at nearly $550,000.
Salinas is known as the “Salad Bowl of the World” because it produces most of the world’s lettuce and is author John Steinbeck’s hometown.
It’s just inland from the tourism-rich Monterey Peninsula and an hour’s drive south of Silicon Valley.

Related posts:

  1. US Housing Starts Sank 5.3 Percent In September
  2. Scope Of Michael’s Fury Becomes Clearer In Florida Panhandle
  3. Mission Mayor Appeals Ruling That Declared His Victory Void
  4. Democrat Julian Castro Says He’ll ‘likely’ Run In 2020
Related Posts
Ted Cruz And Donald Trump Attend Anti-Iran Deal Protest On Capitol Hill

Trump Endorses Cruz On Twitter Following Debate With O’Rourke

jsalinas 0
Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz

O’Rourke Evokes Trump’s ‘Lyin’ Ted’ In Debate

jsalinas 0
BAPTIST CHURCH VAN CRASH

NTSB: Driver’s Drug Use Led To Deadly Crash With Church Bus

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video