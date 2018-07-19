Home NATIONAL Farmers Fret And Wait As US-China Trade War Escalates
Farmers Fret And Wait As US-China Trade War Escalates
(AP) – American farmers have put the brakes on unnecessary spending as the U.S.-China trade war escalates. But they say there isn’t much more they can do except hope the two countries work out their differences before the full impact of China’s retaliatory tariffs hits American soybean and pork producers.

President Donald Trump this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese products. China responded with similar duties on the same amount of U.S. imports. The administration followed with a second possible round, and Beijing vowed a “firm and forceful” response.

Soybean farmer Michael Petefish (PET’-uh-fish) says all farmers can do is wait and hope, which he says aren’t very good options.  Petefish, president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, says they can also make themselves heard in Washington.

