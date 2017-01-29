Home NATIONAL Fashion Police: Cops Ease Rules On Tattoos, Turbans, Beards
Fashion Police: Cops Ease Rules On Tattoos, Turbans, Beards
NATIONAL
0

Fashion Police: Cops Ease Rules On Tattoos, Turbans, Beards

0
0
588cd306b496b_image
now viewing

Fashion Police: Cops Ease Rules On Tattoos, Turbans, Beards

txblsala
now playing

Reward Boosted To $15,000 For Missing Endangered Salamanders

Roderick+Tasby
now playing

New Braunfels Traffic Stop Leads To Human Trafficking Arrest

Immigration+Plan+with+Trump
now playing

Trump Wants To Enlist Local Police In Immigration Crackdown

DCAH111-128-2017-170150_jpg_size_xxlarge_letterbox
now playing

The Latest: Trump reaffirms NATO Commitment To France

TLMD_DREAMERS_DALLAS
now playing

Trump And GOP Search For Solution For 'Dreamers'

Trtump_Environmental_Lawyers_40179
now playing

Environmentalists Preparing To Battle Trump, GOP In Court

May-l-IE
now playing

The Latest: UK Prime Minister 'Does Not Agree' With Order

1045716100
now playing

The Latest: UK Opposition Leader Calls For Trump Visit Delay

getimage
now playing

The Latest: Iraqis Shocked, Saddened By US Ban

carrier3
now playing

The Latest: First Would-Be Migrants To US Grounded In Cairo

(AP) – Police departments are relaxing traditional grooming standards and getting away from rules that used to require a uniformly clean-shaven, 1950s look.

That’s because there’s a national hiring crisis and departments are seeking a more diverse applicant pool.

That means more officers are on the job with tattoos inked on their forearms, beards on their chins or religious head coverings like hijabs and turbans in place of  – or tucked beneath – their blue caps.

Muslim New York Police Officer Masood Syed filed a lawsuit last year after he was suspended for having a long beard. The department changed its policy as a result.

Related posts:

  1. Police Chief Stands By Suspension Of Texas Officer In Video
  2. Federal Judge Again Blocks Texas Fetal Remains Rules
  3. DA: Sacramento Police Legally Killed Mentally Ill Man
  4. The Latest: Superintendent Says He On Kidney Transplant List
Related Posts
Roderick+Tasby

New Braunfels Traffic Stop Leads To Human Trafficking Arrest

Danny Castillon 0
DCAH111-128-2017-170150_jpg_size_xxlarge_letterbox

The Latest: Trump reaffirms NATO Commitment To France

Danny Castillon 0
TLMD_DREAMERS_DALLAS

Trump And GOP Search For Solution For ‘Dreamers’

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video