Fastest Growing US Cities Are In South; 4 Of Top 5 In Texas

(AP) – Ten of the 15 fastest-growing cities with populations of 50,000 or more were spread across the South in 2016, with four of the top five found in Texas.

New population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that Conroe, Texas, a northern Houston suburb, was the fastest-growing of the 15 with a 7.8 percent increase from 2015 to 2016. That growth rate was more than 11 times that of the nation.

The rest of the top five fastest-growing large cities were Frisco, Texas, a northern Dallas suburb, with a 6.2 percent increase; McKinney, Texas, another northern Dallas suburb, saw a 5.9 percent increase; Greenville, South Carolina, ran up a 5.8 percent increase; and Georgetown, Texas, a northern Austin suburb, had a 5.5 percent increase.