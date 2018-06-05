Home NATIONAL Fatal Attack On Interracial Couple In Arizona Heads To Trial
Fatal Attack On Interracial Couple In Arizona Heads To Trial
Fatal Attack On Interracial Couple In Arizona Heads To Trial

(AP) – An Arizona man who authorities say is a neo-Nazi is heading to trial in a little-known murder case in which he’s accused of killing a white woman because she was dating a black man.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Travis Ricci in the 2009 killing of Kelly Jaeger in Phoenix.  Ricci has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say Jaeger’s death was meant to further the interests of the Vinlanders Social Club, a neo-Nazi group.  Defense lawyers say Ricci wasn’t a member of the group.  Lawyers are now picking a jury.

Opening statements are tentatively scheduled for June 6.  The attack has mostly escaped public attention, with only a handful of print news stories produced on the case in the eight years since Jaeger’s death.

