Father And Daughter Crushed In 3-Vehicle Crash

It was an elderly man and his daughter who were killed in that 3-vehicle crash in Brownsville Monday afternoon.

Police say 84-year-old Santiago Zarate and 59-year-old Maria del Carmen Mares were the two victims who were crushed to death.

The two were in a Ford Expedition towing a Ford Focus on the northbound Expressway 77 frontage road – when the tow rope snapped. Both got out to try to refasten the rope when a pickup truck plowed into the back of the car. Father and daughter became pinned between the car and the SUV, and they were pronounced dead on the scene.