Home LOCAL Father And Daughter Crushed In 3-Vehicle Crash
Father And Daughter Crushed In 3-Vehicle Crash
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Father And Daughter Crushed In 3-Vehicle Crash

0
0
fatal-crash-auto-fatality-crash
now viewing

Father And Daughter Crushed In 3-Vehicle Crash

beach closed
now playing

Cameron County Beaches To Close During Harvey

oil field
now playing

Raymondville Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident

AMBULANCE-GENERIC-ACCIDENT
now playing

San Juan Man Dies In Attempt To Rescue Son At South Padre Island

VETERANS ADMINISTRATION
now playing

Trump Signs Bill To Streamline Veterans' Appeals

SHROUDING ROBERT E LEE STATUE CHARLOTTSVILLE-2
now playing

2 Confederate Statues Shrouded In Charlottesville

2PM-2
now playing

South Padre Island, Port Isabel Gearing Up For Harvey

AUSTIN CAR GARAGE PLUMMETS LADY SUEING
now playing

Woman Sues Parking Garage After Car Plummets

WALMART GOOGLE
now playing

Walmart Dives Into Voice-Activated Shopping With Google

PAKISTAN GROUND WATER ARSENIC POINSONING
now playing

50M At Risk Of Arsenic Poisoning In Pakistan

Egypt Leaders Meet US Envoy Despite Aid Cuts

It was an elderly man and his daughter who were killed in that 3-vehicle crash in Brownsville Monday afternoon.

Police say 84-year-old Santiago Zarate and 59-year-old Maria del Carmen Mares were the two victims who were crushed to death.

The two were in a Ford Expedition towing a Ford Focus on the northbound Expressway 77 frontage road – when the tow rope snapped. Both got out to try to refasten the rope when a pickup truck plowed into the back of the car.   Father and daughter became pinned between the car and the SUV, and they were pronounced dead on the scene.

Related posts:

  1. Two People Crushed In 3-Vehicle Crash
  2. Mercedes Man Killed In Vehicle Rollover
Related Posts
beach closed

Cameron County Beaches To Close During Harvey

jsalinas 0
oil field

Raymondville Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident

jsalinas 0
AMBULANCE-GENERIC-ACCIDENT

San Juan Man Dies In Attempt To Rescue Son At South Padre Island

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video