Father Arrested In Killings Of 5 Of His Infant Children

(AP) – A California man has been arrested in the decades-old killings of five of his infant children in a case the sheriff said has haunted his department. It began when an infant’s body was found in 2007 by a fisherman in a Northern California irrigation slough.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that 57-year-old Paul Perez of Delano was arrested in the deaths of his children born between 1992 and 2001. Authorities used expanded DNA databases to locate a match and checked them weekly. Perez was arrested at a California state prison where he was serving time for unrelated offenses.