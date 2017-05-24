Home TRENDING Father, Brother Of Manchester Bomber Arrested In Libya
Father, Brother Of Manchester Bomber Arrested In Libya
Father, Brother Of Manchester Bomber Arrested In Libya

manchester bomber brother and father arrested
Father, Brother Of Manchester Bomber Arrested In Libya

Metro — Libyan authorities now have the father of Manchester, England suicide bomber Salman Abedi  in custody.

Officials said Ramadan Abedi was arrested today in the Libyan capital of Tripoli while giving a live TV interview.

Authorities earlier arrested Salman Abedi’s younger brother Hashem in Tripoli on suspected links to ISIS. Another Abedi sibling, 23-year-old Ismail, was arrested in Manchester yesterday. Nearly two-dozen people were killed in the suicide bombing Monday after an Ariana Grande concert.

Cover Photo: Salman Abedi, the Manchester bomber, left, and his father

