Father, Brother Of Manchester Bomber Arrested In Libya

Metro — Libyan authorities now have the father of Manchester, England suicide bomber Salman Abedi in custody.

Officials said Ramadan Abedi was arrested today in the Libyan capital of Tripoli while giving a live TV interview.

Authorities earlier arrested Salman Abedi’s younger brother Hashem in Tripoli on suspected links to ISIS. Another Abedi sibling, 23-year-old Ismail, was arrested in Manchester yesterday. Nearly two-dozen people were killed in the suicide bombing Monday after an Ariana Grande concert.