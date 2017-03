FATHER, CHILD HURT IN ATV ACCIDENT

A father and his young daughter remain hospitalized after the dad lost control of his ATV yesterday evening. The two were riding in the 800 block of Bridget Street in Weslaco when the accident happened. The 29-year-old father and his 3-year-old daughter were thrown off the ATV and both were knocked unconscious. They were rushed to Knapp Medical Center and are said to be recovering, although their conditions aren’t being released.