Home NATIONAL Father Convicted Of Murdering Son For Insurance
Father Convicted Of Murdering Son For Insurance
NATIONAL
0

Father Convicted Of Murdering Son For Insurance

0
0
Joaquin Shadow Rams
now viewing

Father Convicted Of Murdering Son For Insurance

Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax Dies Of Cancer

Welsaco Representative Armando Martinez
now playing

Rep. Martinez Celebratory Gunfire Bill Stuck In Committee

GAS PRICES
now playing

AAA: Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up This Week

LARGEST BOMB NON NUCLEAR BOMB
now playing

Pentagon: US Dropped Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb In Afghanistan

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

2nd Teen Convicted Of Conspiracy In Fatal Fight

POLICE SIREND CRIME SCENE SMALL PIC
now playing

4 Bodies Found In New York Park Near Area Of Gang Violence

FAST AND FURIOUS BORDER HIT MAN KILLLED
now playing

Mexico Confirms Arrest In Border Patrol Killing

Trump_China_03499.jpg-06ee4
now playing

The Best People? More Questions About Trump Hires' Ties

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Resigns
now playing

Japan PM: North Korea May Be Capable Of Sarin-Loaded Missiles

putin_ruso
now playing

Kremlin Says No Positive Shift Yet On Russia-US Ties

(AP) – A judge has convicted a Virginia father of murdering his 1- year-old son in an effort to collect on more than $500,000 in life insurance he had taken out on the boy.

The ruling means that Joaquin Shadow Rams will be sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty in exchange for Rams waiving his right to a jury trial.

Rams maintained his innocence and said the boy, Prince McLeod Rams, died back in 2012 after suffering a fever-induced seizure. A medical examiner initially ruled Prince had been drowned, but Virginia’s chief medical examiner overruled that finding and changed the cause of death to undetermined.  Prosecutors said Prince was either drowned or suffocated and that the kind of seizures Prince suffered are not fatal.

Related posts:

  1. 2nd Teen Convicted Of Conspiracy In Fatal Fight
  2. Texas Mutual Insurance
  3. Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax Dies Of Cancer
Related Posts
LARGEST BOMB NON NUCLEAR BOMB

Pentagon: US Dropped Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb In Afghanistan

jsalinas 0
COURT JUDGE GAVEL

2nd Teen Convicted Of Conspiracy In Fatal Fight

jsalinas 0
POLICE SIREND CRIME SCENE SMALL PIC

4 Bodies Found In New York Park Near Area Of Gang Violence

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video