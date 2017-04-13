Father Convicted Of Murdering Son For Insurance

(AP) – A judge has convicted a Virginia father of murdering his 1- year-old son in an effort to collect on more than $500,000 in life insurance he had taken out on the boy.

The ruling means that Joaquin Shadow Rams will be sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty in exchange for Rams waiving his right to a jury trial.

Rams maintained his innocence and said the boy, Prince McLeod Rams, died back in 2012 after suffering a fever-induced seizure. A medical examiner initially ruled Prince had been drowned, but Virginia’s chief medical examiner overruled that finding and changed the cause of death to undetermined. Prosecutors said Prince was either drowned or suffocated and that the kind of seizures Prince suffered are not fatal.