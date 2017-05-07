Home TEXAS Father Drowns Trying To Rescue Son
TEXAS
(AP) – Galveston County authorities say a 27-year-old Houston man has drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area of the Gulf of Mexico at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents.

Deputies say Rufino Suarez went into the water Tuesday evening at San Luis Pass after his son was swept off his feet and also got caught in the strong currents. The boy was found unconscious but breathing and has been taken to a hospital.

Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis says the father’s body was found later near a bridge over the pass that separates Galveston Island from Brazoria County.  Authorities had issued warnings about potentially strong rip currents and had singled out San Luis Pass as an area to avoid.

