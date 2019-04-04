Father Indicted For Injuring Baby Found Buried

This undated photo provided by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in San Antonio, Texas shows Christopher Davila. Police in San Antonio say the reported abduction of Davila's missing 8-month-old boy was staged to cover up "foul play" involving the child. Police Chief William McManus declined to elaborate Monday, Jan.7, 2018, on whether he believes King Jay Davila is alive. He would only say that investigators "believe there was foul play." Christopher Davila, told police Friday that his son was in his car when the vehicle was stolen. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP) – The father of an 8-month-old boy whose body was found buried in a backpack in a San Antonio field earlier this year has been indicted on a charge of injuring the child. The Bexar County district attorney’s office announced the indictment Wednesday against 34-year-old Christopher Davila.

Prosecutors say Davila struck King Jay Davila on Jan. 3 with an unknown object and then failed to seek medical treatment, resulting in the child’s death. Christopher Davila initially claimed the child had been abducted.

Davila, his mother and a cousin are charged with tampering with evidence for concealing the child’s car seat. Davila is also charged with tampering with evidence by concealing a body, as well as drug and weapons charges.