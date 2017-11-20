Father Of Murdered Rio Grande City Teen Recovering From Gunshot Wounds

Local and state authorities are working to determine if the shooting of a Rio Grande City man over the weekend had anything to do with the shooting death of his son almost four months ago. Casimiro Olivarez was driving home early Saturday morning when someone in a white SUV opened fire. Olivarez was struck several times, but was able to drive himself to a local hospital. He was then transferred to a hospital in McAllen, where he is recovering. The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday not far from Olivarez’s home. It was in late July when Olivarez’s 17-year-old son was shot and killed. Four other teenagers have been arrested in the killing and two have been charged with murder. Prosecutors have said the murder stemmed from a personal conflict but have declined to go into detail.