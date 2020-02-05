Father Of Parkland Victim Apologizes For SOTU Outburst

Fred Guttenberg, left, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, talks with Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., before FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during an oversight hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Fred Guttenberg, left, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, talks with Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., before FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during an oversight hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The father of one of the Parkland shooting victims is apologizing for the outburst that got him removed from last night’s State of the Union address.

On Twitter, Fred Guttenberg said he let his emotions get the best of him and should not have yelled out. Guttenberg was led out of the House chamber after he referenced the loss of his 14-year-old daughter Jaime in the 2018 shooting as President Trump talked about protecting gun rights.

Guttenberg says he has tried to conduct himself with dignity and will do better as he pursues gun safety.