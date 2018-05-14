Home NATIONAL Father Of Teen Who Died In Van Poses Multiple Questions
Father Of Teen Who Died In Van Poses Multiple Questions
NATIONAL
0

Father Of Teen Who Died In Van Poses Multiple Questions

0
0
Kyle Plush DIED IN VAN OHIO TEEN
now viewing

Father Of Teen Who Died In Van Poses Multiple Questions

APPLEBEES
now playing

Valley Applebee's File For Bankruptcy, Will Stay Open

Judge_gavel
now playing

Testimony Underway In Trial Of One Suspect Charged With Killing A Border Patrol Agent

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND TEXAS
now playing

Residents Urged To Weigh In On Updates To South Padre Island's Future Growth Plan

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid
now playing

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid Undergoes Surgery For Cancer

MELANIA TRUMP
now playing

First Lady Undergoes Surgery

PET of the Week.01_17_07_03.Still004
now playing

Buck #POTW May 14

JOHANESBURG SQUATTERS LIVING IN ABONDONED BUILDINGS
now playing

'No one cares': Life In Johannesburg's 'hijacked' Buildings

US CHINESE RELATIONS FLAGS
now playing

Trump Lobbies For Sanctioned Chinese Telecom

Quim Torra
now playing

Secessionist Torra Is Chosen To ead Catalonia

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
now playing

Palestinian President Decries US Embassy Move

(AP) – The father of a 16-year-old boy who died after being trapped in a minivan has questioned why responding officers didn’t get out of their cruiser.

Ron Plush also asked at a Cincinnati City Council meeting Monday whether exact GPS coordinates existed for his son’s location.  Plush promised to help improve the city 911 system but also said he would be asking difficult questions.  Mayor John Cranley told Plush he would receive written responses to every question and called the police report on the case incomplete.

Plush found the body of his son, Kyle Plush, on April 10 inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot near his school nearly six hours after Kyle’s first 911 call. A coroner says he died of asphyxiation from his chest being compressed.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid Undergoes Surgery For Cancer

jsalinas 0
MELANIA TRUMP

First Lady Undergoes Surgery

jsalinas 0
US CHINESE RELATIONS FLAGS

Trump Lobbies For Sanctioned Chinese Telecom

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video