Fathers Of Slain US Soldiers Attend Trial In Jordan
Fathers Of Slain US Soldiers Attend Trial In Jordan

(AP) – The fathers of two of the three American soldiers who were shot dead at a Jordanian military base are attending the latest hearing in the trial of the Jordanian serviceman accused of killing them.

Brian McEnroe and James Moriarty traveled to Amman to attend Sunday’s hearing in a state security court. The families have expressed outrage over Jordan’s initial claim that the three Green Berets triggered the November shooting by misconduct at the gate of the al-Jafr air base in southern Jordan.

McEnroe said “for whatever reason they’ve dishonored our boys, and they’ve done it for seven months, and I want to see their honor restored. It’s all they have left.”

Jordan is a close U.S. ally and is part of the international coalition battling the Islamic State group.

