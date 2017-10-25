Home NATIONAL Fats Domino, Rock ‘n’ Roll Pioneer Has Died At Age 89
Fats Domino, Rock ‘n’ Roll Pioneer Has Died At Age 89
NATIONAL
0

Fats Domino, Rock ‘n’ Roll Pioneer Has Died At Age 89

0
0
FATS DOMINO
now viewing

Fats Domino, Rock ‘n’ Roll Pioneer Has Died At Age 89

investigation generic
now playing

Orphanage Owner Says Girl Had No Eating Issues

trump-GOP-575×323
now playing

Trump Boasts Of 'great unity' In The GOP

Ruben Ramirez Cardenas
now playing

Mexico Working To Stop Execution Of Hidalgo County Killer

K-9 KILLED ACCIDENTALL BY TROOPER WHILE PIT BULL WAS BITING
now playing

Trooper Mistakenly Kills K-9 Partner During Pit Bull Attack

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Sheriff: Deadly Shooting On Grambling Campus Wasn't Random

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga
now playing

Odinga Vows To Form 'resistance movement'

Bruce Paddock brother of stephen paddock vegas shooter
now playing

Brother Of Vegas Shooter Suspected Of Child Porn Possession

HILLARY CLINTON AND DONDALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says He's Victim In Dossier Brouhaha

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Blasts Republicans Who Criticized Him

BOB DYLAN
now playing

Bob Dylan's Guitar Expected To Get Over $300,000 At Auction

Fats Domino

(AP) – Fats Domino, the amiable rock ‘n’ roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89.  Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner’s office, said Domino died Tuesday.

At least in appearance, Domino was no Elvis Presley. He stood 5-feet-5 and weighed more than 200 pounds (91 kilograms), with a wide, boyish smile and a haircut as flat as an album cover. But Domino sold more than 110 million records, and his 22 million-selling singles included “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t It a Shame” and other rock ‘n’ roll standards.

No related posts.

Related Posts
trump-GOP-575×323

Trump Boasts Of ‘great unity’ In The GOP

jsalinas 0
K-9 KILLED ACCIDENTALL BY TROOPER WHILE PIT BULL WAS BITING

Trooper Mistakenly Kills K-9 Partner During Pit Bull Attack

jsalinas 0
e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting

Sheriff: Deadly Shooting On Grambling Campus Wasn’t Random

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video