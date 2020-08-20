Fauci Recovering After Surgery To Remove Vocal Cord Polyp

(AP) – U.S. government coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has undergone surgery to remove a growth from his vocal cord that was causing his notably hoarse voice.

A spokesperson at the National Institutes of Health says Fauci underwent outpatient surgery for the polyp Thursday and was home and resting. Fauci is a member of the White House coronavirus task force. He has become the nation’s leading scientific voice on the pandemic, giving regular public advice via media interviews and webcasts, as recently as Wednesday.

Fauci has said the bump on his vocal cord never got a chance to heal because he couldn’t rest his voice during the crisis.