From left, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Center for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield, Adm. Brett Giroir, director of the U.S. coronavirus diagnostic testing, testify before a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

(AP)–Dr. Anthony Fauci said coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the U.S. if Americans don’t start following public health recommendations.

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert made the remark at a Senate hearing on reopening schools and workplaces. Asked to forecast the outcome of recent surges in some states, Fauci said he can’t make an accurate prediction but believes it will be “very disturbing.”