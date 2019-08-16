LOCALTRENDING

FBI Activity Disrupts La Joya City Hall

By 130 views
0

It was not business as usual at La Joya City Hall Friday morning.  Shortly after city employees arrived for work, an FBI Evidence Response truck rolled up to the building and a team of FBI agents emerged with a search warrant. For most of the day, agents moved in and out of City Hall and other city buildings, removing boxes of documents. Many city employees were sent home for the day.

An FBI spokeswoman did not say what agents were looking for, only that they were conducting “law enforcement activities.” There were no immediate arrests.

Puerto Rico Governor To Stay, Fight Corruption

Previous article

Court Limits Order That Had Stopped Trump Asylum Limits

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in LOCAL