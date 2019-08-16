FBI Activity Disrupts La Joya City Hall

It was not business as usual at La Joya City Hall Friday morning. Shortly after city employees arrived for work, an FBI Evidence Response truck rolled up to the building and a team of FBI agents emerged with a search warrant. For most of the day, agents moved in and out of City Hall and other city buildings, removing boxes of documents. Many city employees were sent home for the day.

An FBI spokeswoman did not say what agents were looking for, only that they were conducting “law enforcement activities.” There were no immediate arrests.