FBI Chief Confirms Probe Of Russia Contacts

(AP) – The FBI director confirms that the agency is looking into possible links and coordination between Russia and associates of Donald Trump. It’s part of a broader probe of Russian interference in last year’s presidential election.

James Comey spoke at the start of a congressional hearing examining Russian meddling and possible connections between Moscow and the Trump campaign. National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers told the panel that the intelligence community stands behind its January assessment that it is highly confident Russia interfered in the 2016 election with the goal of electing Trump.

In a Monday morning tweet, Trump blamed Democrats for the investigation into his contacts and said the House intelligence committee should be focus on investigating leaks.