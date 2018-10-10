Home NATIONAL FBI Chief Says ‘usual process met in Kavanaugh probe
FBI Chief Says ‘usual process met in Kavanaugh probe
NATIONAL
0

FBI Chief Says ‘usual process met in Kavanaugh probe

0
0
FBI
now viewing

FBI Chief Says ‘usual process met in Kavanaugh probe

Nauman Hussain
now playing

Lawyer Says Limo Service Operator Isn't Guilty

HURRICANE MICHAEL
now playing

Turbocharged: How Michael Got 55 Percent Stronger In 1 Day

HURRICANE MICHALE MAKES LANDFALL
now playing

Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm

Jamal Khashoggi MISSING JOURNALIST VIDEO
now playing

Video Shows Suspects In Saudi Writer's Disappearance

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Wants Answers About Missing Saudi Writer

LIMOUSINE CRASH NEW YORK OCT 2018
now playing

State Police Arrest Limousine Company Operator

EL PASO POLICEMAN AIMING GUN AT KIDS
now playing

Police Officer Who Aimed Gun At Children Sued

Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape
now playing

Federal Prisoner Dies In Shooting

JUNCTION TEXAS FLOOD 10-08-2018
now playing

Search Resumes For 4 People Missing In West Texas Flooding

La Feria Fire Department Adding Full Time Firefighters To Volunteer Staff

(AP)–FBI Director Chris Wray says the FBI’s background investigation of new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was limited in scope but that the “usual process was followed.”  Wray is facing questions about the background investigation during a Senate committee hearing Wednesday.  He says that unlike in criminal investigations, the FBI’s authority and scope for background checks is determined by the agency that requested it – the White House in this case.

Wray says the probe into Kavanaugh’s past was limited in scope but that the investigation followed the “standard process for such investigations going back a long ways.”  Wray declined to answer a question from Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, about whether the FBI had investigated whether Kavanaugh had lied to Congress under oath.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Nauman Hussain

Lawyer Says Limo Service Operator Isn’t Guilty

jsalinas 0
HURRICANE MICHAEL

Turbocharged: How Michael Got 55 Percent Stronger In 1 Day

jsalinas 0
HURRICANE MICHALE MAKES LANDFALL

Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video