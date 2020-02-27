TEXAS

FBI Conducting Probe At Houston School District Offices

By 44 views
0

(AP) – FBI agents have descended on the administrative offices of the Houston Independent School District on Thursday, although it’s unclear what they are investigating.

Agents arrived at the school offices at around 8 a.m. for what FBI spokeswoman CJ Jones would only describe as a “court-authorized law enforcement activity.” She there is no threat to the public’s safety. The district said in an emailed statement that there was no danger to students or staff and that it was “fully cooperating.” District officials didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

Prosecutors Request New Execution Date For Brownsville Death Row Inmate

Previous article

DA: 69 Convicted On Possible False Evidence By Ex-Texas Cop

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS