FBI, DPS To Run Statewide Anti-Terrorism Training Exercise

(AP) – The Texas Department and Public Safety and the FBI plan to run a three-day statewide anti-terrorism training exercise next week.

A DPS statement issued Thursday says the agencies will join with local and other state and federal agencies to run the drill from noon Sunday through 5 p.m. Tuesday in Greenville, Brenham, San Antonio and El Paso.

The exercise will test how well the federal, state, local, tribal and territorial jurisdictions have fashioned integrated plans to respond to complex terrorist attacks.   Those plants would integrate respondses from law enforcement, medical services, emergency management and other communitywide responders.

The DPS says Texas may see a large number of law enforcement personnel and equipment deploying throughout the state during the exercise.

