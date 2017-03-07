FBI, Groups At Odds Over Efforts To ID Immigrant Remains

(AP) – Forensic investigators and advocacy groups say efforts to identify immigrant remains found along the Texas-Mexico border remain slow because DNA comparisons aren’t being made with a large pool of potential family members.

DNA extracted from immigrants’ remains in Texas ends up in an FBI database. But the FBI is denying database access to DNA collected from possible family members by non-governmental organizations. The FBI won’t accept DNA samples not collected by law enforcement.

Texas State University’s Kate Spradley says her efforts to identify hundreds of remains discovered four years ago in a South Texas cemetery would be quicker if this collection of family DNA got access to the FBI database. By comparison, Arizona works with a private lab to allow comparisons between these family DNA samples and DNA from remains.