FBI Has “grave concerns” About Releasing Memo

(AP) – The FBI says it has “grave concerns” about omissions in a classified memo on the Russia investigation that President Donald Trump wants to release to the public.

The statement Wednesday was the FBI’s first public comment about a four-page memo that was drafted by Republicans on the House intelligence committee and that has divided the Trump Justice Department and White House.

In its statement, the FBI says, “We have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.” The statements came hours after Trump was overheard telling a Republican lawmaker that he was “100 percent” in favor of releasing the document.