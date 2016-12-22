Home TEXAS FBI Hunt For Man Believed To Have Robbed 4 Dallas-Area Banks
FBI Hunt For Man Believed To Have Robbed 4 Dallas-Area Banks
TEXAS
0

FBI Hunt For Man Believed To Have Robbed 4 Dallas-Area Banks

0
0
bank-robbery
now viewing

FBI Hunt For Man Believed To Have Robbed 4 Dallas-Area Banks

Syria Russia Turkey
now playing

Last Group To Be Evacuated From Syria's Aleppo Within Hours

_93076203_mediaitem93076202
now playing

Berlin Market Reopens

STABBING
now playing

Austin Man Fatally Stabs Stepmom Gloating About Cowboys' Win

hidden-camera-in-locker-room
now playing

No Charges For Texas Coach Who Installed Locker Room Camera

gavel_gettyimages-144096770
now playing

Man Once Convicted Of Killing 4 Loses Appeal For State Money

child-asthma
now playing

Joint Effort Planned To Fight Child Asthma In The Valley

terror-attack-on-alert
now playing

Berlin Attack Prompts High Security In US Cities For Holiday

dwi-drinking-and-driving
now playing

Local Priest Charged With DWI

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Judge OKs Lawsuit Over Texas Removing Mock Nativity Scene

guilty-verdict
now playing

Former Mission Drug Cop Hit With Lengthy Prison Term

(AP) – The FBI is searching for a man believed responsible for robbing four banks in the Dallas area, including two on the same day.  In two of the robberies, he pointed a gun at bank tellers.  Authorities tell The Dallas Morning News the first holdup occurred on Dec. 12, two were two days later and the fourth last Friday.

In the last robbery, he ordered at gunpoint customers and tellers to the floor of the bank while he collected cash and then fled on foot.  The robber is described as a white man, from 6 feet to 6-feet-4 and about 210 pounds. In each of the holdups, he wore a jacket or hooded sweatshirt and either sunglasses or a camouflage hat.

Related posts:

  1. Man Fatally Shot When Mistakenly Enters Neighbor’s House
  2. Man Once Convicted Of Killing 4 Loses Appeal For State Money
  3. San Benito Man Killed In Louisiana Auto Accident
  4. 13 Hurt In Texas Highway Accident Involving Passenger Buses
Related Posts
STABBING

Austin Man Fatally Stabs Stepmom Gloating About Cowboys’ Win

jsalinas 0
hidden-camera-in-locker-room

No Charges For Texas Coach Who Installed Locker Room Camera

jsalinas 0
gavel_gettyimages-144096770

Man Once Convicted Of Killing 4 Loses Appeal For State Money

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video