FBI Hunt For Man Believed To Have Robbed 4 Dallas-Area Banks

(AP) – The FBI is searching for a man believed responsible for robbing four banks in the Dallas area, including two on the same day. In two of the robberies, he pointed a gun at bank tellers. Authorities tell The Dallas Morning News the first holdup occurred on Dec. 12, two were two days later and the fourth last Friday.

In the last robbery, he ordered at gunpoint customers and tellers to the floor of the bank while he collected cash and then fled on foot. The robber is described as a white man, from 6 feet to 6-feet-4 and about 210 pounds. In each of the holdups, he wore a jacket or hooded sweatshirt and either sunglasses or a camouflage hat.