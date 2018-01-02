Home NATIONAL FBI In Public Fight With Trump Over Releasing Russia Memo
NATIONAL
(AP) – The potential release of a House committee’s classified memo has the FBI in a remarkably public clash of will with the White House.
The FBI says it has “grave concerns” about the accuracy of the memo, which involves the committee’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Further complicating the memo’s release, the top Democrat on the committee says its vote to release the memo is invalid because Republicans “secretly altered” the memo.
The agency’s stance escalates the dispute and means President Donald Trump will be openly defying his hand-picked FBI director by continuing to push for the memo’s disclosure.
It also suggests a clear willingness by FBI Director Christopher Wray to challenge a president who just months ago fired his predecessor, James Comey.

