(Washington, DC) — The FBI is launching an investigation into an overlooked tip about alleged Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz.

In a statement, FBI Director Chris Wray said someone called an FBI hotline on January 5th, warning about Cruz’ troubling behavior. Wray said the bureau apparently failed to follow-up through standard protocols.

Cruz is charged with killing 17 people at a Parkland, Florida high school. More than a dozen others were injured.