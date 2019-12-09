FBI Investigating NAS-Pensacola Shooting As Act Of Terrorism

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media after visiting the scene where a Royal Saudi Air Force officer killed three American Navy sailors at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. DeSantis called for better vetting of foreigners allowed into the U.S. for training on American bases. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington)

The Saudi government says it will fully cooperate in the investigation into the deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The FBI announced Sunday the deadly shooting that took place Friday could be an act of terrorism. Part of the investigation will be to see if the Saudi national involved acted alone or as part of a group.