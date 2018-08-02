FBI Investigation Into Death Of Texas Border Patrol Agent Still Open

The FBI says its investigation is still open into the death of Texas Border Patrol agent Rogelio Martinez, and it is still offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to a determination of what happened. That’s what’s also contained in the FBI statement it released late Wednesday that said investigators have found no evidence of an attack causing the severe head and body injuries suffered by Martinez and a second agent.

The statement also said no suspects have been linked to the incident. The FBI released the statement the day after an autopsy report was released stating Martinez died of blunt force trauma to the head, but with no determination of what caused the injury. Both agents were found at the bottom of a culvert alongside I-10 near Van Horn the night of November 18th.

Despite the FBI’s findings, Border Patrol union leaders continue to maintain the agents were attacked by immigrant or drug smugglers, but have offered no evidence for the claim.