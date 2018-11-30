Home TEXAS FBI: Man Confessed To 90 Killings In Effort To Move Prisons
FBI: Man Confessed To 90 Killings In Effort To Move Prisons
FBI: Man Confessed To 90 Killings In Effort To Move Prisons

Samuel Little
FBI: Man Confessed To 90 Killings In Effort To Move Prisons

(AP) – The FBI says a 78-year-old inmate who says he killed more than 90 people as he moved around the country for nearly four decades offered his confessions as a bargaining chip to be moved from a California prison.

The agency said in a statement Tuesday that Samuel Little offered the deal in exchange for being moved from California State Prison in Los Angeles County, but it didn’t say why he requested the transfer, where he asked to go or whether his offer was accepted.  Little is in poor health and the FBI says he’ll likely stay in jail until his death in Texas, where he was brought in September to face charges in a 1994 killing in Odessa.

Little was convicted in 2014 of killing three women in separate attacks in Los Angeles County in the 1980s.

