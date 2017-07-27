Home NATIONAL FBI: Man Says Wife’s Laughter Led To Killing
FBI: Man Says Wife’s Laughter Led To Killing
NATIONAL
FBI: Man Says Wife’s Laughter Led To Killing

CRUISE SHOOTING IN ALASKA MAN SHOOTS WIFE BECAUSE SHE LAUGHED AT HIM
FBI: Man Says Wife’s Laughter Led To Killing

(AP) – Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn’t stop laughing at him.

A criminal complaint by an FBI special agent says Kenneth Manzanares was found in the couple’s room on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday night with blood on his hands and clothes and blood spread throughout the cabin.

The FBI says the woman, identified only as K.M., had a severe head wound. Manzanares has been arrested.  Court documents say a man entered the cabin and saw the woman on the floor covered in blood. Records say Manzanares grabbed his wife’s body and dragged her to the balcony before the witness stopped him.

The FBI is investigating because the death occurred in U.S. waters.

