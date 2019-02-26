FBI Offers Reward For Valley Fugitive With Suspected Gulf Cartel Connections

A federal reward of up to $25,000 is being offered as authorities intensify their search for a fugitive from Mission with ties to the Gulf Cartel. 47-year-old Juan Alberto Mendez is wanted in Texas and Indiana on several charges, including drug trafficking, racketeering, kidnapping, and murder. The FBI says the crimes were committed to aid the Gulf Cartel’s illegal drug trafficking activity.

Mendez is on the run from an Indiana arrest warrant issued in 2015 and a Texas arrest warrant issued in 2018. Court records show Mendez has a lengthy criminal record and a violent history dating back to his years as a Tri-City Bomber in the Rio Grande Valley. Besides Mission, Mendez also has ties to Fort Wayne Indiana and northern Mexico.