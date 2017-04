FBI agents and Edinburg police swarmed in on a medical office Thursday to conduct what the FBI would only say was law enforcement activity.

Agents and officers conducted a search of the Center for Arthritis and Osteoporosis at Trenton and McColl, hauling out dozens of boxes of files and stacking them in a large truck.

An FBI spokeswoman would not say what brought them to the center. Officials shut the building down – turning away patients who had appointments.