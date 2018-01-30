FBI Says McCabe’s Retirement Linked To IG’s Clinton Report

(Washington, DC) — FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s decision to retire is being linked to the bureau’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal. According to NBC News, FBI Director Chris Way sent a message to all employees last night suggesting an upcoming IG’s report contained details that influenced McCabe’s early retirement.

News of McCabe’s exit sparked speculation yesterday that he was being forced out under political pressure from the White House. President Trump has accused McCabe of being biased after his wife accepted political donations from a Clinton ally in a state Senate race in Virginia.