FBI: Shooter At Pensacola Military Base Linked To al-Qaida

(AP)–U.S. officials say the gunman in a deadly attack at a military base in Florida last December was meticulous in his planning and had been radicalized overseas for at least five years.

The FBI says it found a link between the gunman in the attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station and al-Qaida. The gunman, a Saudi Air Force officer, was killed by a sheriff’s deputy during the rampage at a classroom building where he had been undergoing flight training.

The FBI learned of the contacts between Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani and operatives of al-Qaida after breaking the encryption on cellphones that had previously been locked and that the shooter had tried to destroy before being killed by law enforcement.

