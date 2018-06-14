FBI Source Pleads Guilty In Connection With Judge Delgado Investigation

The lawyer who was the FBI’s informant in its corruption investigation into District Judge Rudy Delgado has admitted to bribery. Edinburg attorney Noe Perez pleaded guilty to one federal count of bribery, according to court records obtained by the McAllen Monitor, and he’ll be sentenced December 6th. It was Perez who was the FBI’s unnamed “confidential source” in the criminal complaint that detailed the bribery investigation into Delgado.

The affidavit identified the confidential source only as a Texas attorney who has admitted to paying bribes to Delgado. And Delgado is accused of taking the cash in return for providing judicial favors. With the corruption charges weighing against him, Delgado announced his resignation and retirement in April. The longtime 93rd District Court judge is scheduled to stand trial in September.