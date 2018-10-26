Home NATIONAL FBI Used Fingerprints In Mail Bomb Case Arrest
FBI Used Fingerprints In Mail Bomb Case Arrest
FBI Used Fingerprints In Mail Bomb Case Arrest

(AP) – The head of the FBI says the suspect arrested in the mail bombs sent to prominent Democrats was found in part using fingerprint evidence and possible DNA.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Friday investigators had fingerprints of Florida resident Cesar Sayoc and had possible DNA collected from two explosive devices. Wray says they matched a fingerprint found on one of the packages that had been sent to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California.

Sayoc was arrested Friday at an auto shop in Plantation, Florida. He has been charged with five crimes and faces 58 years in prison. He will be prosecuted in New York, where five of the 12 devices were found.  The mail bombs have been sent in recent days to political opponents of President Donald Trump.

