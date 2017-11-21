Home NATIONAL FCC Chairman Sets Out To Repeal ‘net neutrality’ Rules
FCC Chairman Sets Out To Repeal ‘net neutrality’ Rules
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

FCC Chairman Sets Out To Repeal ‘net neutrality’ Rules

0
0
Ajit Pai
now viewing

FCC Chairman Sets Out To Repeal ‘net neutrality’ Rules

Screen Shot 2017-11-21 at 1.49.36 PM
now playing

Scooter #POTW Nov. 21

image
now playing

Lawsuit: 3M Contamination Led To More Cancer, Infertility

Kim Jong Un
now playing

US Announcing New NKorea Sanctions After Terror Designation

GettyImages-129370803
now playing

Big Tobacco's Anti-Smoking Ads Begin After Decade Of Delay

Sexual_Misconduct_Rose_00368-636×485
now playing

'CBS This Morning' To Air For 1st Time After Rose Suspension

5a13c5cf2055f.image
now playing

His Country A Smoldering Ruin, But Assad Still In His Seat

5a13c5cf2055f.image
now playing

Iran President Says IS 'Eliminated Or Minimized'

5a0e75cf9fcc5.image
now playing

Japan's Abe Welcomes US Move On North Korea

border patrol agent patch
now playing

Texas Offers Reward In Border Agent's Death

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blasting Donald Trump
now playing

McConnell Asks Again For Franken Ethics Inquiry

(AP) – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.
The concept, known as net neutrality, imposed utility-style regulation on ISPs such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to prevent them from favoring their own digital services over their rivals.
Pai believes the net neutrality rules adopted during the Obama administration discourages the ISPs from making investments in their network to provide even better and faster online access.
He distributed his alternative plan to other FCC commissioners Tuesday in preparation for a Dec. 14 vote on the proposal. Pai promised to release his entire proposal Wednesday.
Pai’s attack on net neutrality has triggered protests from consumer groups and internet companies.

No related posts.

Related Posts
image

Lawsuit: 3M Contamination Led To More Cancer, Infertility

Roxanne Garcia 0
Kim Jong Un

US Announcing New NKorea Sanctions After Terror Designation

Roxanne Garcia 0
GettyImages-129370803

Big Tobacco’s Anti-Smoking Ads Begin After Decade Of Delay

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video