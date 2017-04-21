FDA Affirms Refusal To Release Texas Execution Drug Shipment

(AP) – Federal officials have affirmed their refusal to admit a foreign shipment to Texas prison officials of a drug the state prison system uses in its lethal-injection executions of death row inmates.

In a court document filed Thursday in federal court in Galveston, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has made a final decision to refuse admission of the 1,000-vial shipment of sodium thiopental.

That shipment was detained at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport in July 2015. Federal officials have said the drug has no legal uses in the United States. However, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office has sued to free the drugs. In a statement, a state prison system spokesman called the FDA decision “flawed” and that the state is “exploring all options” to free the shipment.