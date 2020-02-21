FDA Approves Drug That Lowers Cholesterol In A New Way

This undated photo provided by Esperion Inc. shows the cholesterol-lowering drug Nexletol made by Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 approved Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Nexletol for people genetically predisposed to have sky-high cholesterol and others who have heart disease and need to further lower their bad cholesterol.(Esperion Inc. via AP)