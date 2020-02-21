NATIONAL

FDA Approves Drug That Lowers Cholesterol In A New Way

This undated photo provided by Esperion Inc. shows the cholesterol-lowering drug Nexletol made by Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 approved Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Nexletol for people genetically predisposed to have sky-high cholesterol and others who have heart disease and need to further lower their bad cholesterol.(Esperion Inc. via AP)

(AP) — U.S. regulators have approved a new type of cholesterol-lowering drug aimed at millions of people who don’t get enough help from widely used statin pills like Lipitor and Crestor. The Food and Drug Administration approved Nexletol, a daily pill made by Esperion Therapeutics, on Friday. Studies showed the drug could lower LDL or bad cholesterol by about 25% when taken alone and by an additional 18% when combined with a statin. Esperion didn’t immediately reveal the drug’s list price.

